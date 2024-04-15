Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

