NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Down 5.1 %

NTES stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 67.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetEase by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,410 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,572,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,486,000 after purchasing an additional 664,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

