New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens downgraded Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $196.10 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

