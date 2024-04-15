New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 794 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Greif worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,925 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,555.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $959,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $690,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,934 shares of company stock worth $2,864,352 and sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEF. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

