New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,905 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Granite Construction worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

