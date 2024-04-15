New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,934 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

NYSE:TKO opened at $98.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

