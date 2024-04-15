New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Spire worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Spire by 817.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spire by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 159.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $58.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

