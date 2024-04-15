Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,910,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 16,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,670,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,327,000 after purchasing an additional 660,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

