Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.41.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $47.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

