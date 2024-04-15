Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. On average, analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NIC opened at $77.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $86.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

NIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $163,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,895.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $163,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,431,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

