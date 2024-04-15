NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NIO has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIO by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

