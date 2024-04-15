Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 328.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Community Bank System by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $33,999,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Community Bank System by 220.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBU. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Community Bank System Price Performance

CBU opened at $42.92 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.15%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

