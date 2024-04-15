Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS opened at $95.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Plexus news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $3,112,875. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

