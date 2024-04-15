Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Notable Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NTBL opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45. Notable Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs makes up 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 9.21% of Notable Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

