Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
IVV stock opened at $513.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.72. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
