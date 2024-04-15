Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Novanta worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novanta by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,158,000 after buying an additional 104,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $234,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,028,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $234,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,028,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,846,160 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta stock opened at $163.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.69. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

