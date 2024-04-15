Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $124.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $558.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.