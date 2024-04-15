Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ODD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.63.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

ODD stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.96.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

