ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $61.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.44.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

