Oppenheimer Cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $217.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $219.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JPM. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.94.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $182.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $126.83 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $524.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 779,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.