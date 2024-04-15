Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Chevron
In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Stock Performance
Shares of CVX opened at $158.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.01. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
