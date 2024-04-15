Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,975,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,285,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,297,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.37.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

