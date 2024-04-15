PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $140.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCAR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $118.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.01. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

