Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 2.1 %

FNA opened at $10.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 203.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

