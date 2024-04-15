Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Paymentus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paymentus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:PAY opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.52. Paymentus has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Paymentus’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Paymentus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Paymentus by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

