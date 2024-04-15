Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $6.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,232,050 shares of company stock worth $5,864,136. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Payoneer Global by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

