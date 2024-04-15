Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in March

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Perenti Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AUSDF opened at $0.63 on Monday. Perenti has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

