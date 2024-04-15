Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in March

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Perenti Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AUSDF opened at $0.63 on Monday. Perenti has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61.
Perenti Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perenti
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.