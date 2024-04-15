Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,619,400 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 2,153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.7 days.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
Shares of PMNXF opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.65.
About Perseus Mining
