Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,619,400 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 2,153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.7 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PMNXF opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

