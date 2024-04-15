Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 1,012 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.39% of Ducommun worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 197.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 116.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ducommun by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Ducommun Stock Performance

DCO opened at $54.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.86 million, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $192.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.24 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

