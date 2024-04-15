Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 1,082 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $70.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

In related news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

