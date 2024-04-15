Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXSM. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

