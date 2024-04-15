Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

