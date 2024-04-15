Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.17 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after buying an additional 697,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $128.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.18.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

