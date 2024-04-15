Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $272.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.56. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.