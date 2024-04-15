Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $144.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.69. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

