Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.62 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.16% of StoneX Group worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,348 shares of company stock worth $3,769,436 in the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

