Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,136 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,554.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

