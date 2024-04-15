Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $3.86 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 322,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

