Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 151,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 8,523.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

