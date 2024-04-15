Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 3,330 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

DLR opened at $142.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.