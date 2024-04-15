Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 151,865 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,865 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,081,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,051,000 after buying an additional 2,482,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,422,000 after buying an additional 1,557,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,492,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,850,000 after acquiring an additional 743,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,424,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 322,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,350,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after acquiring an additional 159,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI opened at $18.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.