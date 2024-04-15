Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,854 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SUI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $120.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.86, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 329.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

