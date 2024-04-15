Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,082 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $140.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

