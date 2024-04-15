Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 3,228 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

