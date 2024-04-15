Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 35,507 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,507 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.22% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,739 shares of company stock worth $1,227,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

