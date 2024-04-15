Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 364 Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.80% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the third quarter valued at $730,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Price Performance

CSD stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.