Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 7,130 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $171.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.76. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

