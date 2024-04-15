Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 7,345 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,910,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,418,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $84.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

