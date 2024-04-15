Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 9,916 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,424,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,370,000 after acquiring an additional 284,479 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of INVH opened at $33.92 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

