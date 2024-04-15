Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,620 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

